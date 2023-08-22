Bobby Witt Jr. joins rare company — again — as impressive season continues

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated by Michael Massey (19) after...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated by Michael Massey (19) after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Also pictured at right is Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a season where the hope of relevancy in the American League Central standings was wiped out weeks after it began, it’s difficult for Royals fans not to be optimistic about their budding superstar.

Remember when sophomore slumps were a thing? Don’t tell Bobby Witt Jr.

The young shortstop phenom blasted his 25th home run on the season in a 6-4 loss at Oakland on Monday night.

With the long ball, Witt became just the fifth shortstop in Major League Baseball history with at least 25 homers and 35 steals. He joins Barry Larkin (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Jimmy Rollins (2006-07) and Hanley Ramirez (2007-08) as the only others to do so, according to MLB Network.

ALSO READ: Royals to present details about final stadium sites this week

He is also just one of seven players in the history of the game to accomplish that feat at 23 years old or younger.

Witt leads the team in:

  • Home runs - 25
  • RBI - 80
  • Hits - 142
  • Runs - 72
  • Triples - 7
  • Stolen bases - 37
  • Slugging pct. - .504
  • OPS - .824
  • Games played - 124
  • At-bats - 506
ALSO READ: Witt enters exclusive club, latest home run helps Royals to seventh-straight win

For more Royals coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

