Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The school year is off to a somber start in the Blue Valley School District.

A young teacher at Lakewood Middle School was hit by a car while crossing the street over the weekend. She did not survive her injuries.

Taylor Eddings was just 28-years-old.

It happened shortly after 8 Friday night as she was walking through a crosswalk on East Kansas City Road and North Central Street and was hit by a car. The driver stayed on scene and Eddings she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This news has been jarring for students, their families and fellow staff members.

Eddings taught 7th-grade math at Lakewood Middle School and had been there for several years.

Trey Rodriguez was one of her students this year. He says her passion for teaching came through in everything they did and coming back to that classroom today was incredibly difficult.

“It was pretty sad, we had a substitute and there was a psychologist there for anyone that needed him and if you were crying and needed someone to talk to you could go down to the library,” said Rodriguez.

Students organized an effort to wear Eddings ‘favorite color today which is teal. Grief counselors will remain on hand at school this week.

