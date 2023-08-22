Authorities search property where home of BTK once stood

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Oklahoma authorities were in Park City on Tuesday digging into what ties Dennis Rader, aka BTK, may have had to murders and missing persons in Osage County.

“I can confirm we are following leads of missing persons and murders possibly related to BTK (Dennis Rader). I still have investigators in the field following up on those leads so that’s all I can say right now,” confirmed Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton.

The Park City police chief said Osage County called his department as a courtesy.

He confirmed investigators have been at Rader’s old property (now owned by the city), and they were digging. He could not say what was being investigated, but he said the investigation would likely wrap up on Tuesday.

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2005, file photo, convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding in El Dorado, Kan. A new book says the BTK serial killer planned to kill an 11th victim by hanging her upside down in her Wichita, Kansas, home. It’s a story police heard from Dennis Rader himself in 2005, but decided at the time to suppress to protect the woman. The story was made public in “Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer,” which has a scheduled release date of Sept. 6. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, Pool) (AP)

Dennis Rader

