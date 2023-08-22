Assault leaves woman in Raytown in critical condition

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Raytown is in critical condition after a bloody assault Monday afternoon.

Raytown Police said a call came in at 4:22 p.m. from someone passing by who saw someone carrying a bloody body in the 5700 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff.

When police arrived they found an adult woman who had life-threatening injuries. She was laying in the front yard.

Police said an ambulance was called and the woman was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, Raytown Police said. An investigation into the circumstances of the assault remains ongoing.

