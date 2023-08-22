Aging & Style: When to get fall vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not quite fall yet! But U.S. health officials are bracing for three major viruses that may all start spreading at the same time.

This year, there is a new weapon in the fight against these respiratory illnesses.

In today’s Aging and Style, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long shows us what health experts say you do before cold and flu season.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.