6 patients hospitalized after HVAC failure forces mass evacuation of nursing home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six patients were taken to the hospital and 111 others were transported to other nursing homes after a nursing home was evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas City Fire Department stated that assistant chief Jimmy Walker activated requested a regional activation of the EMS strike force which has seven regional ambulances on standby.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.