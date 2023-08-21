Aging & Style
Witnesses of fatal hit-and-run near Galena asked to come forward

FILE
FILE(Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Kansas are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision that killed a Galena man over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it needs the public’s help to find witnesses to a hit-and-run collision that killed a Galena man around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

KHP noted that the crash happened on the western edge of Galena city limits, along K-66 near mile marker 2.9, in Cherokee Co. A pedestrian, later identified as Gary W. LaTurner was hit by a 2017-2018 Ford Raptor believed to be light in color or maroon or red.

KHP said LaTurner had been walking on the shoulder of K-66 when the eastbound pickup truck drove onto the shoulder and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should report it to Master Trooper Nick Reddy at 620-431-2100.

