WEATHER: Highest heat index values recorded in the metro area

A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as high as 130+ in spots.

Afternoon air temperatures were in the 90′s and lower 100′s, with dew points in the lower 80′s (significant and is rather rare to see these types of numbers).

Keep in mind, it is still summer, but our average high for this time of year sits at 87 degrees.

KCI pulled in a whopping 120 degrees while Olathe sets a record for 124 degrees.

Lawrence, Ks topped them all with 134 degrees.

As a reminder, please stay inside if you do not need to go outside and stay hydrated.

