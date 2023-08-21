Aging & Style
Weather center chief shares advice during historic, dangerous heat wave

FILE — "This is not like every other heat episode we’ve had in the 16+ years I’ve been here....
FILE — "This is not like every other heat episode we’ve had in the 16+ years I’ve been here. This is far and away the most dangerous," Andy Bailey said.(Pixabay)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Anyone who has stepped outside the last 48 hours knows the severe heat conditions the Kansas City area is experiencing.

In a note to media partners, Andy Bailey with the Aviation Weather Center said the heat wave is historic and unprecedented.

“The conditions are likely to be fatal if proper precautions can’t be or aren’t taken. This is not like every other heat episode we’ve had in the 16+ years I’ve been here. This is far and away the most dangerous,” he stated.

Bailey advised people do the following:

  1. Not work or do anything strenuous outside, other than early in the day
  2. Outside school activities should not be occurring unless very early in the morning/before school.
  3. Check on elderly neighbors and relatives or anyone else who may not have air conditioning. Make sure they have air conditioning.

“I can’t overstate this and it isn’t hyperbole...the next four days could be tragically deadly if people don’t take the necessary precautions,” Bailey concluded.

ALSO READ: FORECAST: Weather Alert Monday as we monitor life-threatening heat across Kansas City area

