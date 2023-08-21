Warning for Kansas City pet owners during heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Veterinarians are urging pet owners to keep their animals inside during the heatwave.

The experts at the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City warn the heat and humidity can make for a lethal combination for any animals left outside.

“Dogs can’t sweat like us humans. That’s why they pant, as a way to reduce their body heat. But when humidity levels reach over 70% like they are this week, it hinders a pet’s ability to pant and cool themselves down. This can make their body temperature skyrocket to dangerous levels causing heat exhaustion and eventually heat stroke,” Dr. Melia Washington, chief veterinarian at PRCKC, said.

Staff plans to be in the Kansas City community this week, talking to owners and making sure their pets left outdoors have shade and a lot of water.

“Shade is crucial and so is plenty of fresh water. But in this kind of heat, even that may not be enough. Indoors is always the safest bet,” Washington said.

Another concern is the temperature of the pavement. It can quickly burn animals’ paws or skin.

The organization also has kennels to give to pet owners who are concerned their dogs may be destructive while inside.

