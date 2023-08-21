Aging & Style
'This is my house!' Marion County Record shares video of raid on 98-year-old publisher's home

Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record editor Joan Meyer on Aug. 11, 2023.(Marion County Record)
By Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
MARION, Kan. (KCTV) - The Marion County Record on Monday released video of the Marion Police Department raid on the home of the paper’s co-owners.

98-year-old Joan Meyer was home at the time of the raid on Friday, Aug. 11. Her son, publisher Eric Meyer, had reportedly left the home to go to the newspaper offices which were also raided that day, along with the home of Vice Mayor Ruth Herbal. Police seized computers, phones and other equipment in connection with an identity theft investigation.

According to the paper, the video released is about an hour and a half into the two-hour-long raid of the home. Joan Meyer is visibly upset by the police action, and at one point, orders Police Chief Gideon Cody to step outside. She repeatedly tells the officers that she doesn’t want them in her house.

WARNING: Video contains some adult language.
Joan Meyer died the day after the raid. Eric Meyer said he believes the stress and anger she experienced were contributing factors to her death.

Just days after the raid, the Marion County Attorney withdrew the warrants citing “insufficient evidence and ordered that all items needed to be returned.

“We are still in the process of analyzing all the seized items to see if any were accessed by police,” Bernie Rhodes, attorney for the paper said Sunday. “We may know something this week.”

An investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is continuing.

For all of our coverage on the Marion County Record raid, click here.

