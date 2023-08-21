Ralph Yarl receives gift from Texas A&M graduates

By Greg Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just like most Sunday’s, Pastor Darron Edwards stood before the United Believers Community Church, delivering words of encouragement. 

“Well, today was all about community, compassion, and it’s all about sharing love,” says Edwards. 

A special message on a day their church welcomed in a special guest; Ralph Yarl’s mother, Cleo.

On April 13th, 17-year-old Ralph was shot in the head by a Kansas City homeowner after mistakenly going to the wrong address to pick up his siblings. 

As Ralph continues to recover from his injuries, it’s compassion and love that’s been helping Ralph and their family along this tough healing journey, and the love today went beyond the walls of the church. 

Ralph has expressed strong interest in attending school at Texas A&M University in College Station for an engineering degree. 

So, today the university sent gifts to the Yarl family and allowed Pastor Edwards a former A&M graduate to present it to the family. 

“I’m hoping today becomes emblematic on what we can do in our city, is show compassion. It doesn’t take much, doesn’t take a lot of effort, takes a lot of heart and some intentionality,” says Edwards. 

Which for Cleo, who accepted the gifts on behalf of Ralph, the continued gestures are helping make that long tough road to recovery just a little bit easier. 

“Please continue to pray for us because the fight has not really started yet. The spiritual fight has already been won so, please put us in your prayers,” says Cleo. 

Ralph will be taking a trip to Texas A&M University in November and Pastor Edwards will also be joining the family on the visit.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

A local veteran support organization is helping provide support for the men and women who have...

Local veteran support organization keeps the legacy alive for fallen servicemember

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Greg Payne
A local veteran support organization is helping provide support for the men and women who have served and are serving our country.

News

A local veteran support organization is helping provide support for the men and women who have...

Keeping a veteran legacy alive

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
A local veteran support organization is helping provide support for the men and women who have served and our serving our country.

News

Just like most Sunday’s Pastor Darron Edwards stood before the United Believers Community...

'Gifts of Love' for Ralph Yarl

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Just like most Sunday’s Pastor Darron Edwards stood before the United Believers Community Church, delivering words of encouragement.

Community

Kids received free haircuts at City G.E.A.R.

City G.E.A.R.’s “Cutz 4Kids” gets kids ready for upcoming school year

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Mark Poulose
City G.E.A.R., held an event with free haircuts for boys, nail painting for girls, and school supplies for all.

Latest News

News

Kids received free haircuts at City G.E.A.R.

'Cutz 4 Kids' at City Gear for back to school

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
City Gear puts on 'Cutz for Kids', giving free haircuts to children in preparation of back to school.

Weather Forecast

Dangerous heat continues to be the name of the game right now. Obviously it is hot, but the...

FORCAST: Air quality alert on Monday for the metro, but small cold front is possible late Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Warren Sears
Dangerous heat continues to be the name of the game right now. Obviously it is hot, but the intense humidity is what really is hurting us.

News

A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as...

WEATHER: Highest heat index values recorded in the metro area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Warren Sears
A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as hight as 130+ in spots.

News

Get ready Kansas City, the top pickleball athletes are coming to Overland Park for the very...

Overland Park gears up for Vulcan Kansas City Open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jiani Navarro
Get ready Kansas City, the top pickleball athletes are coming to Overland Park for the very first Vulcan Kansas City open this week.

News

Get ready Kansas City, the top pickleball athletes are coming to Overland Park for the very...

PPA Pickleball tour in KC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Get ready Kansas City, the top pickleball athletes are coming to Overland Park for the very first Vulcan Kansas City open this week.

News

Temps have been on a steady climb in the metro area. Johnson County Med-Act reported that over...

Final day of Garmin KC Air Show

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Temps have been on a steady climb in the metro area. Johnson County Med-Act reported that over 150 people were treated throughout the entire weekend at the Garmin Air Show.