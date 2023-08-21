Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Public invited to discuss regional transit service to KCI Airport

Some Kansas City bus drivers are complaining that their safety is at risk and that turnover...
Some Kansas City bus drivers are complaining that their safety is at risk and that turnover will continue if their safety concerns aren’t addressed.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City leaders have talked about public transportation to and from Kansas City International Airport for years. With the new terminal open and World Cup 2026 heading to the metro, the discussion is becoming critical.

The Mid-America Regional Council and Kansas City Area Transit Authority are holding an open house Tuesday afternoon and evening. The meeting will discuss regional public transit alternatives that have been identified. KC Sports Commission, area tourism boards, and business and civil leaders have been involved with developing a transit plan.

The goal is to examine improvements that could be make to existing transit services or new services to better serve KCI Airport travelers and employees.

Those involved have already worked on the issue for months, but Tuesday’s meeting is the first meeting involving the public.

ALSO READ: Voters to see transportation sales tax extension on November ballot

The meeting will take place at the Mid-America Regional Council at 600 Broadway Boulevard, Suite 200. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and will end around 6:30 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend the open house, information shared during the meeting and an interactive map and survey will be available after the meeting on the project website at marc.org/KCITransitActionPlan.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer shows the RSV vaccine. U.S. regulators on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023,...
FDA approves RSV vaccine for moms-to-be to guard their newborns
Humid conditions persist as feels-like temperatures continue in the 100s
Humid conditions persist as feels-like temperatures continue in the 100s
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
Royals to present details about final stadium sites this week
Royals to present details about final stadium sites this week
Royals to present details about final stadium sites this week
Lakewood Middle School teacher hit and killed while walking along street
Lakewood Middle School teacher hit and killed while walking along street