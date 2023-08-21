Public invited to discuss regional transit service to KCI Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City leaders have talked about public transportation to and from Kansas City International Airport for years. With the new terminal open and World Cup 2026 heading to the metro, the discussion is becoming critical.

The Mid-America Regional Council and Kansas City Area Transit Authority are holding an open house Tuesday afternoon and evening. The meeting will discuss regional public transit alternatives that have been identified. KC Sports Commission, area tourism boards, and business and civil leaders have been involved with developing a transit plan.

The goal is to examine improvements that could be make to existing transit services or new services to better serve KCI Airport travelers and employees.

Those involved have already worked on the issue for months, but Tuesday’s meeting is the first meeting involving the public.

The meeting will take place at the Mid-America Regional Council at 600 Broadway Boulevard, Suite 200. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and will end around 6:30 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend the open house, information shared during the meeting and an interactive map and survey will be available after the meeting on the project website at marc.org/KCITransitActionPlan.

