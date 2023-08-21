Murder suspect in Thursday KCK homicide arrested in Texas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police found a 51-year-old man dead inside an apartment Thursday morning. A suspect in the homicide was just arrested in Texas.

Officers had responded to the 7300 block of Troup Avenue on Aug. 17 about 3 a.m. for a call of a dead person. When they arrived, first responders discovered the body of Kansas City, Kansas, resident Walter Sawyer inside an apartment.

His manner of death has not yet been released.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated that 50-year-old John Noel was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service after he was tracked later that day to San Antonio, Texas.

Noel was identified as a suspect and charged with second-degree murder, police stated. His bond was set at $300,000.

He remained in custody in Texas as of Sunday night, awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Police said Sawyer’s death marked the 15th homicide in the city this year.

