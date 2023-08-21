Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man shot dead in laundromat parking lot

Man found dead in laundry mat parking lot
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Kansas City Police were called to 7000 Eastwood Trafficway on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the parking lot of a laundry mat suffering from gunshot wounds.  Officers administered life-saving measures until EMS arrived declaring him dead.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are unknown.

Police are looking for a suspect but say they believe there is no immediate risk to the public.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are working to recover any evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as...
WEATHER: Highest heat index values recorded in the metro area
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

FILE — Police said Walter Sawyer’s death marked the 15th homicide in the city this year.
Murder suspect in Thursday KCK homicide arrested in Texas
File: A family displaced as KCMO Firefighters fight two early morning blazes
A family displaced as KCMO Firefighters fight two early morning blazes
Man found dead in laundry mat parking lot
Man found dead in laundry mat parking lot
FILE
Witnesses of fatal hit-and-run near Galena asked to come forward