Man shot dead in laundromat parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Kansas City Police were called to 7000 Eastwood Trafficway on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the parking lot of a laundry mat suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers administered life-saving measures until EMS arrived declaring him dead.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are unknown.

Police are looking for a suspect but say they believe there is no immediate risk to the public.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are working to recover any evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

