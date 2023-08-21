Aging & Style
KCPD: Argument leads to homicide in Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside an apartment...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside an apartment on North Wheeling Avenue.(KCTV/Alex Galey)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An exchange inside an apartment in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood ends with one person dead and another being questioned by police.

Kansas City police officers responded to the apartment near North Wheeling Avenue and Saida Street around 8:30 a.m. Inside one of the apartments officer located an adult man suffering from significant injuries.

The victim died at the scene according to investigators.

Detectives said they believe the victim was injured during a conversation or argument with his killer. They have identified a suspect and say they are not searing for anyone else in connection with the homicide.

Homicide detectives are speaking to neighbors and other people in the area who may have witnessed what happened. Crime scene investigators are also gathering any evidence that may remain.

The department is also working with Partners for Peace in connection with all of its homicide investigations. The group identifies risks for retaliation and other information while providing assistance to impacted residents.

