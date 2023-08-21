Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas families are set to receive about $7.4 million to support grocery shopping during the 2023-24 school year.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that the Department of Children and Families and the Kansas State Department of Education have continued the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program for the upcoming school year. The program provides financial aid to families who get free or reduced-price school meals or have children under the age of six and receive regular Food Assistance benefits.

“The P-EBT benefit provides temporary funding to address hunger and put healthy food on the table for Kansas children,” Gov. Kelly said. “I am thankful for our partnership with the Kansas Department of Education, which will ensure we have the data to get these benefits into the hands of families across the state.”

Starting the week of Aug. 21, Kelly said children under the age of six in a home that received Food Assistance in the state between Aug. 2022 and May 11, 2023, have started to receive the childcare P-EBT benefit. The benefit amounts will depend on how many months a child received Food Assistance benefits.

DCF noted that it anticipates distributing around $7.4 million for the program.

Additionally, Kelly indicated that DCF will provide a supplemental P-EBT benefit for the summer of 2023. This benefit is for school-aged children who got free or reduced-price school meals during the 2022-23 school year.

Due to the complex nature of gathering necessary data, the Governor said DCF will distribute the supplemental benefits in two phases starting in January 2024.

According to Kelly, the first phase will include an auto-issuance of benefits to families who are known to DCF through a direct certification process. The second phase, to begin in February, provides families the chance to request supplemental benefits through an online portal. Additional information about the request process will be shared later on.

The Governor noted that the supplemental benefit is $120 per child. DCF does anticipate distributing about $13.6 million for 2023.

“The P-EBT program has been essential for families who are experiencing food insecurity,” said Kansas DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “I am pleased that we are able to work with our partners to ensure families once again have access to high-quality food.”

Kelly said recipients will be able to use the funds to buy eligible foods from approved retailers who accept Food Assistance benefits such as grocery stores and online at Aldi, Amazon or Walmart.

More information about these benefits can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.