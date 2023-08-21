Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City Schools release early due to heat

School hallway generic
School hallway generic(Gray)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students attending the first day of school at some Kansas City Public Schools had a shorter day than planned.

The district released eight schools early because of the heat. The heat index soared above 100 degrees and the district said many of its secondary buildings do not have central air conditioning.

The following schools let students out of class early:

  • Central High School
  • East High School
  • Lincoln College Preparatory Academy
  • Lincoln Middle School
  • Northeast High School
  • Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts
  • Southeast High School
  • Success Academy at Anderson

Athletics have been moved inside and will continue. Back-to-School Nights will also proceed as planned Monday evening. All other after-school activities for Monday are canceled.

ALSO READ: Weather Alert Monday as life-threatening heat returns to Kansas City

The district said it will continue to update families if it becomes necessary to further adjust school hours this week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as...
WEATHER: Highest heat index values recorded in the metro area

Latest News

FILE — "This is not like every other heat episode we’ve had in the 16+ years I’ve been here....
Weather center chief shares advice during historic, dangerous heat wave
Trash pickup will be rescheduled in Jackson, Mo. for Thanksgiving (Source: Pexels)
Kansas City ranked one of dirtiest cities in America
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
Heat Warning
FORECAST: Weather Alert Monday as we monitor life-threatening heat across Kansas City area