Kansas City Schools release early due to heat
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students attending the first day of school at some Kansas City Public Schools had a shorter day than planned.
The district released eight schools early because of the heat. The heat index soared above 100 degrees and the district said many of its secondary buildings do not have central air conditioning.
The following schools let students out of class early:
- Central High School
- East High School
- Lincoln College Preparatory Academy
- Lincoln Middle School
- Northeast High School
- Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts
- Southeast High School
- Success Academy at Anderson
Athletics have been moved inside and will continue. Back-to-School Nights will also proceed as planned Monday evening. All other after-school activities for Monday are canceled.
The district said it will continue to update families if it becomes necessary to further adjust school hours this week.
