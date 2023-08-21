Kansas City ranked one of dirtiest cities in America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is known for the Chiefs and barbecue. A new ranking is also adding to the city’s reputation, and not in a positive way.

Housefresh.com, a company made up of air quality experts, compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in the country. The company said it analyzed 12.3 million sanitation-related complaints made to cities across the country. The complaints included trash, waste, and recycling issues.

Housefresh.com determined Kansas City is the eighth dirtiest city in the country, with nearly 8,900 complaints. The ranking determined that the Kansas City neighborhood along U.S. 71 Highway with the zip code of 64132 has filed the most complaints in the city.

Many of the complaints are for sewer and trash issues. The city is rolling out a new trash and recycling bins that it expects to help prevent so much trash from blowing through neighborhoods.

Sewer issues aren’t new in Kansas City, but City Manager Brian Platt said last week that the city is using more sewer blockers to help cut down on the smell.

“We are using them in more of a targeted and thoughtful way to make sure that we are making life better here in Kansas City,” Platt said last week. “We get complaints all the time about odors in the air, and a lot of it comes from the sewer.”

In April of 2022, voters approved a $750 million sewer bond that goes toward maintaining, repairing, and upgrading the sewer system throughout the city.

While Kansas City comes in high in the ranking, it has nowhere near the number of complaints people in Baltimore have made.

The ranking found Baltimore had more than 47,000 complaints per 100,000 people in the past year. Housefresh.com named Baltimore the dirtiest city in the country.

With just 309 complaints, Milwaukee is the cleanest city in the country, according to the ranking.

While Kansas City does not score well in the overall ranking, the news isn’t all bad for the metro.

The Kansas City area also has one of the cleanest zip codes in the country.

The ranking shows people living in the 66208 zip code that includes Prairie Village and Mission Hills live in one of the 10 cleanest zip codes in the country.

The full ranking is published at HouseFresh.com.

