Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead, and another is injured, following a fiery, early-morning crash in the downtown loop.

Kansas City police responded to a crash involving one car in the westbound lanes of Interstate 670 over Troost Avenue shortly after midnight.

Officers said the driver of the car lost control and swerved off the highway. The car hit a piece of equipment that belongs to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The equipment was parked on the side of the highway.

The car then traveled across all three lanes of the highway and went off the other side of the highway, according to investigators. The car hit several concrete barriers and pushed one section of barriers off the highway and down an embankment.

Police said the car caught fire.

Officers said the passenger’s body was in the car when the arrived. Emergency responders said the victim died at the scene. A second person in the car suffered critical injuries and is hospitalized.

Investigators said the driver of the car left the scene in another vehicle that arrived at the scene. Police are now working to find that driver.

