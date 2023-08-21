Kansas City man sentenced for aiding in Cass County Jail escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who helped two felons escape from the Cass County Jail is sentenced to more than three years in prison.

A federal judge sentenced Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, of Kansas City, to 40 months for aiding or assisting in the escape.. He may also face additional time because he was on parole at the time of the jail escape.

Court documents show Williams served as a getaway driver for Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez after they escaped from the Cass County Jail on Dec. 5, 2022.

Williams waited near the jail and picked up the two escapees. Court documents show Williams drove the two men to his Kansas City apartment. The men changed clothes and ate. The three then drove to an area in Northeast Kansas City where Williams left the other two men.

Sparks and his mother, Dawn Branstietter, were arrested in the same general area on December 30th. Branstietter’s husband, John Baxter, was also arrested on the same charges. The defendants are scheduled for sentencing later this month and in early September.

Perez Martinez remains on the run.

