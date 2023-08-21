Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City man sentenced for aiding in Cass County Jail escape

Cass County Jail
Cass County Jail(KVLY)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who helped two felons escape from the Cass County Jail is sentenced to more than three years in prison.

A federal judge sentenced Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, of Kansas City, to 40 months for aiding or assisting in the escape.. He may also face additional time because he was on parole at the time of the jail escape.

Court documents show Williams served as a getaway driver for Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez after they escaped from the Cass County Jail on Dec. 5, 2022.

Williams waited near the jail and picked up the two escapees. Court documents show Williams drove the two men to his Kansas City apartment. The men changed clothes and ate. The three then drove to an area in Northeast Kansas City where Williams left the other two men.

ALSO READ: Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger

Sparks and his mother, Dawn Branstietter, were arrested in the same general area on December 30th.  Branstietter’s husband, John Baxter, was also arrested on the same charges.  The defendants are scheduled for sentencing later this month and in early September.

Perez Martinez remains on the run.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger

Latest News

Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
‘This is my house!’ Marion County Record shares video of raid on 98-year-old publisher’s home
WARNING: Video contains some adult language.
'This is my house!' Marion County Record releases video of raid on 98-year-old publisher’s home
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools release early due to heat
FILE — "This is not like every other heat episode we’ve had in the 16+ years I’ve been here....
Weather center chief shares advice during historic, dangerous heat wave