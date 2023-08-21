Aging & Style
Joe’s KC puts Hawaiian twist on popular sandwich to help Maui

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joe’s Kansas City is using a popular sandwich to raise money to help the recovery in Maui.

Starting Tuesday all three Joe’s KC locations will be selling the Hawaiian Z-Man. The sandwich is pulled pork served on toasted King’s Hawaiian Bread. The sandwich is topped with a sweet and spicy BBQ glaze and roasted pineapple.

Each sandwich costs $11.99 plus tax. A portion of each sandwich sale will be donated to the Maui Food Bank.

Joe’s hasn’t said exactly how long the sandwich will be available, but invites everyone to try the sandwich over the next few weeks.

The wildfire disaster killed more than 110 people and caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

FEMA said it has already distributed more than $8.5 million to people living in Maui. Nearly half of that money is to help 8,000 families with rental assistance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

