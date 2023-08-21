Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence moving to four day school week as students head back to class

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Students in the Independence School District are headed back to the classroom on Monday, but it won’t be for long. After the Labor Day holiday, students will only go to school four days during the week, Tuesday through Friday.

The Independence School District decided on the schedule change in December 2022 as a way to combat staffing shortages. Following the decision, the district said teacher applications jumped 40 percent.

Despite only heading into the classroom four days during the week, faculty said the fifth day will still be important for students.

Independence Superintendent, Dr. Dale Herl, said the flexible scheduling will give students and staff more opportunities inside and outside the classroom.

The district is offering a number of programs for all grade levels including day care, clubs and academic support.

There are now 140 districts in Missouri with the four-day school week. Independence is the largest in the state.

READ MORE: Independence School District will move to 4-day school week
Independence School District sees massive rise in applications following implementation of 4-day week

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as...
WEATHER: Highest heat index values recorded in the metro area
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
Royals to present details about final stadium sites this week
The Independence School District heads back to classes and its new 4-day school week.
Independence 4 day school week
FILE - A recent study says blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were...
Blue light glasses don’t help eye strain, study says
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger