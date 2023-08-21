Independence moving to four day school week as students head back to class

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Students in the Independence School District are headed back to the classroom on Monday, but it won’t be for long. After the Labor Day holiday, students will only go to school four days during the week, Tuesday through Friday.

The Independence School District decided on the schedule change in December 2022 as a way to combat staffing shortages. Following the decision, the district said teacher applications jumped 40 percent.

Despite only heading into the classroom four days during the week, faculty said the fifth day will still be important for students.

Independence Superintendent, Dr. Dale Herl, said the flexible scheduling will give students and staff more opportunities inside and outside the classroom.

The district is offering a number of programs for all grade levels including day care, clubs and academic support.

There are now 140 districts in Missouri with the four-day school week. Independence is the largest in the state.

