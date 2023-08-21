FORECAST: Weather Alert Monday as we continue to monitor life-threatening heat across the viewing area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level dome of heat and high pressure remains over the central areas of the country, including the Missouri River Valley. This will keep any tropical moisture from Hilary well out to the west and keep any moisture that we’re dealing with at the surface from lifting and creating showers and storms that would actually cool us off. Instead extreme heat takes over yet again. The middle to upper 90s will be common for air temperatures along with feel-like temperatures ranging from 110° to 120°. These kinds of conditions are life-threatening, especially for anyone who has to be out in the elements doing any form of strenuous activity. Construction workers, gardeners, sports, and band practices should all be highly cautious today.

Bus Stop Forecast (KCTV 5)

The good news is that we see a confident plunge in these temperatures moving into the weekend as we get into contact with a new area of low pressure and a cold front. Its dome of upper level high-pressure will finally break down and shift east as we bring in a storm system from the northwest. Chances for wet weather build slightly Friday and Saturday, but at this time Sunday’s forecast looks better for widespread shower and storm activity. I’m keeping the rain chances reasonably low due to the distance between now and then, but we may see better chances for storms to develop toward the end of the weekend. This will usher in a much cooler pattern that drops temperatures down to the lower 80s which keeps us 3 to 5° below average for the end of August.

