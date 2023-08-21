FORECAST: Excessive heat warnings remain in place, air quality alert in effect through Tuesday night

Yet another day of scorching heat was found across the region Monday afternoon. We had some spots, like Lawrence, climb as high as 134 for a maximum heat index, with the rest of us mainly in the 110-120 degree range. Expect our temperatures to stay hot this evening, feeling as hot as 100 still as we are heading to bed. Overnight lows offer little relief as we only fall to the upper 70s. Expect the exact same setup on Tuesday. Strong sunshine, hot temperatures and high humidity will make for yet another day of dangerous conditions.

Real air temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s will feel as hot as 110-120 once you factor in the intense humidity. For this reason, our Excessive Heat Warning will continue for everyone through Thursday evening. Please try and avoid being outdoors in the peak heating hours of the afternoon, from 12-6 p.m.. If you do have to be out and about, light-colored fabrics will help reflect some of the incoming sunlight. A cold front begins to swing through on Friday, but it will still be a warm day in the lower 90s. That front brings much cooler air for the weekend as we fall back into the 80s with lower humidity. A random shower or storm is possible as the front comes through Friday evening. Otherwise, no major rain chances in sight as of now.

