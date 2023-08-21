Aging & Style
FORCAST: Air quality alert on Monday for the metro, but small cold front is possible late Friday

Excessive heat warning continues on to Thursday, heat indices could reach 115 degrees
Dangerous heat continues to be the name of the game right now. Obviously it is hot, but the intense humidity is what really is hurting us.
By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Dangerous heat continues to be the name of the game right now. Obviously it is hot, but the intense humidity is what really is hurting us. We had some spots, like Lawrence, reach over 130 degrees for the maximum heat index Sunday afternoon. Do not expect much relief Sunday evening, or even during the overnight our lows only drop to the mid 70s. Monday looks to be extremely hot as well. The morning bus stop will be fine, but in the afternoon, we are looking at dangerous heat indices again over 115 degrees in spots. We also expect to see strong sunshine for yet another day. Try and avoid outdoor exposure during 12-6 PM if you can. If you have to be out and about, light colored and loose fitting fabrics will help keep you a bit cooler. Highs stay in the upper 90s and lower 100s will stay through Thursday. Each day, expect high humidity. A cold front starts to come through on Friday. With that front, we have a slim chance for a random shower or storm, but most of us look to stay dry right now. That front does wonders for us temperature wise for next weekend. We will finally drop back to the 80s for highs. No major rain chances as of right now.

