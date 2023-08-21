Aging & Style
Farrow Avenue shooting victim dies after being shot multiple times

FILE — Kansas City, Kansas, police said a shooting victim died from his injuries Sunday evening after he was shot earlier in the day.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found shot on Sunday morning died from his injuries, police announced.

Law enforcement personnel were notified of a shooting in the 3700 block of Farrow Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital and listed in critical condition. Kansas City, Kansas, police said the victim died Sunday evening from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

