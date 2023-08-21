Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

A family displaced as KCMO Firefighters fight two early morning blazes

File: A family displaced as KCMO Firefighters fight two early morning blazes
File: A family displaced as KCMO Firefighters fight two early morning blazes(file image - Arizona's Family)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters responded to the report of two early morning fires in Kansas City.

The first was a house fire in the 2900 block of 30th Street with a call coming in at 1:20 a.m.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire from the second floor of a two-story home on arrival. Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack including searches of the home. All searches came back all clear. It took crews three handlines and nearly forty minutes to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. Red Cross was ordered for three adults and three children. The cause of the fire is under investigation and dangerous buildings have been ordered.

KCFD responded to the report of another fire in the 8600 block of 77th Terrace at approximately 5:15 a.m.

On arrival, crews found an outbuilding on fire that was in close proximity to the home.

While putting out the fire in the outbuilding, crews discovered the fire had extended to the home through the eves and into the attic. A hand line was taken to the interior of the home for extinguishment.

No injuries were reported. KCFD has requested bomb and arson to assist in the investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as...
WEATHER: Highest heat index values recorded in the metro area
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

FILE — Police said Walter Sawyer’s death marked the 15th homicide in the city this year.
Murder suspect in Thursday KCK homicide arrested in Texas
File: Man found dead in laundry mat parking lot
Man shot dead in laundromat parking lot
Man found dead in laundry mat parking lot
Man found dead in laundry mat parking lot
FILE
Witnesses of fatal hit-and-run near Galena asked to come forward