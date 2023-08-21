A family displaced as KCMO Firefighters fight two early morning blazes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters responded to the report of two early morning fires in Kansas City.

The first was a house fire in the 2900 block of 30th Street with a call coming in at 1:20 a.m.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire from the second floor of a two-story home on arrival. Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack including searches of the home. All searches came back all clear. It took crews three handlines and nearly forty minutes to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. Red Cross was ordered for three adults and three children. The cause of the fire is under investigation and dangerous buildings have been ordered.

KCFD responded to the report of another fire in the 8600 block of 77th Terrace at approximately 5:15 a.m.

On arrival, crews found an outbuilding on fire that was in close proximity to the home.

While putting out the fire in the outbuilding, crews discovered the fire had extended to the home through the eves and into the attic. A hand line was taken to the interior of the home for extinguishment.

No injuries were reported. KCFD has requested bomb and arson to assist in the investigation.

