Evergy says Kansas City power grid ready for heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is under an excessive heat warning until Thursday evening. As the heat index climbs, people reach to adjust the A/C, putting a strain on the power grid.

Evergy says it realizes the power grid will be under an increased demand this week. The utility said it will be able to keep up with the demand.

The company said maintenance ensures its system is as reliable as possible during heatwaves like Kansas City is currently experiencing.

“Evergy performs seasonal maintenance work on its power plants and transmission and distribution systems during mild weather to help prepare them to meet customer needs during the hot summer months. While we have seen some outages over the past few days, it’s been within normal expectations for extremely hot weather. Crews are responding quickly to restore power when outages occur,”Chuck Caisley, Evergy Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, said.

Evergy also has help from the Southwest Power Pool. The pool works to make sure different areas of the country have the power needed when it’s needed.

Anyone experiencing a power outage is asked to report it online with their power company. Every reports can be submitted online or by calling 888-544-4852.

The higher temperatures will also bring higher electric bills.

Evergy has some tips for homeowners to manage their usage.

EVERGY ENERGY-SAVING TIPS

Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy, such as microwaves, crockpots, or an air fryer.

Close blinds, shades, or curtains to block sunlight during the hottest part of the day – especially for south- or west-facing windows.

Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down. Just remember to turn them off when you leave the room, since fans cool people, not rooms.

Keep cool air from heading out an exterior door by placing a draft stopper to block gaps at the threshold, adding weather stripping inside door frames, or attaching a door seal to the bottom of the door.

Make sure HVAC filters have been changed. Changing them every three months keeps air flowing properly and ensures furnaces and air conditioners work at peak efficiency.

