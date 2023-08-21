COVID-19 cases on the rise with warning about new variant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The number of COVID hospitalizations across the country increased by nearly 15 percent, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the numbers are still low, the World Health Organization is asking countries to monitor a new variant that shows high signs of mutation. The new COVID-19 variant is called BA.2.86. While it is good that monitoring of different variants continues, Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Kansas Health System, said the new variant isn’t anything the public needs to worry about. At least not yet.

“We need to expect and understand that we are going to see variants continually now as we are living with SARS-CoV-2,” Hawkinson said.

The new variant comes from Omicron and has been found in four countries, including Israel, Denmark and the U.S.

“It’s a concern because in this newest one there are more spike mutations, over 30, but again we don’t know exactly what that means. Certainly we know that it can evade the antibodies, but we still have our T-cells to help provide protection against hospitalization and severe disease. Overall there doesn’t seem to be anything fundamentally different with this variant compared to others,” Hawkinson said.

The CDC also says it is monitoring the new variant.

Right now in the US, the Eris 85 variant is the more dominant variant, according to Hawkinson.

Talk about the new variant comes as doctors begin telling patients that everyone will likely meet criteria to get a new COVID booster in the fall. Experts said Americans age 60 and older and others in high-risk groups, or with chronic illness will need to plan on getting a booster shot in early fall.

