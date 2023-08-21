Aging & Style
City of Lawrence cancels outdoor activities due to heat

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Extreme heat has led to the cancelation of nearly all events scheduled by the City of Lawrence’s Parks and Recreation Department for the week.

All programs -- except for rescheduled adult sand volleyball leagues which have been moved to indoor recreation centers -- have been postponed through Thursday, Aug. 24.

The City said sand volleyball league play for Thursday night has been postponed and will be rescheduled along with all adult softball, ultimate frisbee and youth baseball games scheduled for Monday through Thursday evening.

All rentals and field reservations for baseball, softball, soccer, football and outdoor pickleball at the courts in Lyons Park and the courts outside Sports Pavilion Lawrence have also been canceled.

FORECAST: Excessive heat warnings remain in place, air quality alert in effect Monday night

In Lawrence, the heat index reached as high as 134 on Sunday and Monday.

The City said refunds will be issued for anyone impacted by the rental cancelations.

