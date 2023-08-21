Aging & Style
City G.E.A.R.’s “Cutz 4Kids” gets kids ready for upcoming school year

City Gear puts on 'Cutz for Kids', giving free haircuts to children in preparation of back to school.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday night was the last summer night for many students in the KC area.

On Monday, KCPS returns to school. One business in Raytown, City G.E.A.R., held an event with free haircuts for boys, nail painting for girls, and school supplies for all.

“We were actually standing out here for three hours, but it was all worth it because [my son] got his hair cut, my daughter got her nails done, my other daughter got her nails done, they got more stuff than I did,” said Tre Richardson, who took his family to the event.

More than 150 kids visited the City G.E.A.R. story in Raytown – where boys received free haircuts, girls got free nail painting, and all the kids got some free school supplies.

“I get pink and purple,” said 2nd grader Zariah, who got her nails painted. “Violent pink and violent purple.”

The haircut and nail jobs make sure the kids go back to school feeling confident and ready to attack the school year.

“The smile at the end of their haircut is everything, that means they are coming into the new year with a new energy,” said Kirby Redmond of Trenz Setters Barbershop.

“The haircut is a big part, especially I would just say, with my community, one thing about us, we have to look good,” said Melissa Bobo, the store manager at City G.E.A.R. “A lot of us, if we don’t look good, we don’t feel good, so this gives the kids the chance to go to school to make sure they look good.”

For many, their new school year begins on Monday. Parents told us – with the new school year comes to return the “school night” policies.

“They are talking about ‘School, school, school!’” Richardson said. “Get ready for school, though. You got to turn them tablets off, but, hey, they love it.”

One young student told us she can’t wait to go back to school.

“I like listening to my teacher and doing my homework,” Zariah said.

