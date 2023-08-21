Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
A combination of hot temperatures and high dew points allowed our heat index values to climb as...
WEATHER: Highest heat index values recorded in the metro area

Latest News

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
The girl was killed while her father was at work, authorities said. (Source: KHOU/GONZALEZ...
Family of slain 11-year-old girl reacts to suspect's arrest
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California
When hazing and other things go wrong at fraternity chapters, the national organizations...
Hazed and Excused: Some national fraternities shift financial responsibility in hazing deaths through self-created insurance system