Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday

By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Soulja Boy will be in Kansas City on Sunday, August 20 and perform at The Truman.

The ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ rap star is currently on a 40-location tour across the U.S. with 29 shows left.

Atlanta, Ga native, Soulja Boy found himself in the middle of what’s called the “Snap” era of Hip Hop with his 2007 hit debut, “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”.

At 17, Soulja Boy became an instant Hip Hop star due to recording his daily life and posting it on YouTube, his hit single and a fun dance to match.

The Grammy-nominated artist went on to release hits such as “Kiss Me Thru the Phone”, “Turn My Swag On” and most recently, “Rick & Morty”.

Soulja Boy continues to bring in crowds with appearances at award shows and Hip Hop events, including The Millennium Tour in 2021.

Tickets for the concert are still on sale, between $30 to $60. The prices will rise the day of the concert.

