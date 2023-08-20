Aging & Style
KHP: Heat possibly causes motorcyclist to pass out and crash

The motorcycle left the road and Klinedinst was thrown from the motorcycle.
The motorcycle left the road and Klinedinst was thrown from the motorcycle.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Oklahoma man is recovering at a Wichita hospital after crashing on the Kansas Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol said John Klinedinst was heading south of I-35 on a motorcycle when he passed out, possibly from the heat. This was shortly before 4 p.m. The motorcycle left the road and Klinedinst was thrown from the motorcycle.

KHP says he suffered suspected serious injuries.

