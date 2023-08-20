KHP: Heat possibly causes motorcyclist to pass out and crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Oklahoma man is recovering at a Wichita hospital after crashing on the Kansas Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol said John Klinedinst was heading south of I-35 on a motorcycle when he passed out, possibly from the heat. This was shortly before 4 p.m. The motorcycle left the road and Klinedinst was thrown from the motorcycle.

KHP says he suffered suspected serious injuries.

