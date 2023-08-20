Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Extreme heat continues into the new week

High heat remains in the forecast to start the week
High heat remains in the forecast to start the week(KCTV)
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -A bubble of hot air continues to drape across the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley Sunday. Wind will switch, mainly out of the northwest throughout the day with temperatures quickly rising. By noon, temperatures should be within the lower and middle 90s. Late this afternoon into the early evening, I anticipate temperatures to peak between 97° and 103°. The heat index value Sunday should range between 105° and 110° on average with local areas pushing over 115°. Saturday alone we had several local areas with heat index values up to 120°. This heat is extremely dangerous and unprecedented. Please limit your time outdoors especially during the late afternoon today and try to get any chores that may have you outside done within the morning time frame. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can come on very quickly with these types of weather conditions, and sometimes people get sick without realizing it.

Unfortunately, the heat will remain through much of the next school week. Excessive heat warnings are still in place until Thursday night 10 PM. Please be sure to prepare your children appropriately for this dangerous heat this week. It may be best to pick them up from school, rather than having them walk home or bicycle home. Some school buses may also not have air conditioning, and that could be a concern this week. It may be best to contact your school to see what they are doing to beat the heat for the children. There is good news in our forecast. I would like to warn you first that there is a front moving in by the end of this week into next weekend. Small chances of rainfall are already starting to pop up and that looks to aid in dropping temperatures back down to seasonal if not slightly below average towards the end of next weekend and the following school week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas...
Jones shoots down fake GoFundMe campaign as holdout continues
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting at Dollar General
FILE — Olathe police stated the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.
Woman dies after being struck by car Friday evening in Olathe

Latest News

Hundreds faced the heat and enjoyed the 3rd annual great balloon and puppet glow
Despite the heat and no hot air balloons, Kansas Citians have fun at KC’s Great Balloon & Puppet Glow
Hundreds faced the heat and enjoyed the 3rd annual great balloon and puppet glow
Great balloon & puppet glow
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp...
Chiefs win 2nd preseason game against Arizona Cardinals, 38-10
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday