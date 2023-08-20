Extreme heat continues into the new week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -A bubble of hot air continues to drape across the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley Sunday. Wind will switch, mainly out of the northwest throughout the day with temperatures quickly rising. By noon, temperatures should be within the lower and middle 90s. Late this afternoon into the early evening, I anticipate temperatures to peak between 97° and 103°. The heat index value Sunday should range between 105° and 110° on average with local areas pushing over 115°. Saturday alone we had several local areas with heat index values up to 120°. This heat is extremely dangerous and unprecedented. Please limit your time outdoors especially during the late afternoon today and try to get any chores that may have you outside done within the morning time frame. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can come on very quickly with these types of weather conditions, and sometimes people get sick without realizing it.

Unfortunately, the heat will remain through much of the next school week. Excessive heat warnings are still in place until Thursday night 10 PM. Please be sure to prepare your children appropriately for this dangerous heat this week. It may be best to pick them up from school, rather than having them walk home or bicycle home. Some school buses may also not have air conditioning, and that could be a concern this week. It may be best to contact your school to see what they are doing to beat the heat for the children. There is good news in our forecast. I would like to warn you first that there is a front moving in by the end of this week into next weekend. Small chances of rainfall are already starting to pop up and that looks to aid in dropping temperatures back down to seasonal if not slightly below average towards the end of next weekend and the following school week.

