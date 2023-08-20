Aging & Style
Extreme heat causes over 150 people to seek treatment while at Garmin Air Show, 5 taken to hospital

Temps have been on a steady climb in the metro area. Johnson County Med-Act reported that over 150 people were treated throughout the entire weekend.
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - As many people traveled to Garner, Kansas to enjoy the flights across the skies, there were many more who had a different experience.

Temps have been on a steady climb in the metro area as of late.

Johnson County Med-Act reported that over 150 people were treated throughout the entire weekend while at the air show, in reference to the excessive heat.

122 patients received care on Saturday and 33 on Sunday. Out of that, five people were taken to a hospital for more care.

Those of you intending to participate in outside events, it is recommended to stay hydrated and find cool air when available.

