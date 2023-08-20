KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs win 2nd preseason game against Arizona Cardinals, 38-10

Back in the same stadium where the Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi trophy earlier this year, they returned fired up.

The Chiefs led the Arizona Cardinals by 28 points, taking home the win 38-10.

Mahomes threw to WR, Justin Watson, gaining a touchdown before the first quarter ends.

During the second quarter, the Chiefs were up 17 but the Cardinals were able get seven points on the board.

By the third, a 54-yard field goal from the Cardinals made it a one-score game.

In the fourth, quarterback Oladokun takes over and running back Deneric Prince gains the extra point giving the Chiefs a 28-point lead.

This makes for the Chiefs first win in the preseason. They will face off against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26 at Arrowhead Stadium.

