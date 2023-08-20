Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs win 2nd preseason game against Arizona Cardinals, 38-10

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs win 2nd preseason game against Arizona Cardinals, 38-10

Back in the same stadium where the Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi trophy earlier this year, they returned fired up.

The Chiefs led the Arizona Cardinals by 28 points, taking home the win 38-10.

Mahomes threw to WR, Justin Watson, gaining a touchdown before the first quarter ends.

During the second quarter, the Chiefs were up 17 but the Cardinals were able get seven points on the board.

By the third, a 54-yard field goal from the Cardinals made it a one-score game.

In the fourth, quarterback Oladokun takes over and running back Deneric Prince gains the extra point giving the Chiefs a 28-point lead.

This makes for the Chiefs first win in the preseason. They will face off against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26 at Arrowhead Stadium.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas...
Jones shoots down fake GoFundMe campaign as holdout continues
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room
It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
File: Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody
Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas...
Jones shoots down fake GoFundMe campaign as holdout continues
New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) attempts to tackle Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs to play Patrick Mahomes and other starters for first half against Arizona
DEEP DIVE: Shawn Barber breaks down Chiefs first preseason game
DEEP DIVE: Shawn Barber breaks down Chiefs first preseason game
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list