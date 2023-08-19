Woman dies after being struck by car Friday evening in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 28-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car Friday evening.

The Olathe Police Department stated officers were made aware of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian about 8:20 p.m. in the area of East Kansas City Road and N. Central Street.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead from her injuries.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

