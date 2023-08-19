Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman dies after being struck by car Friday evening in Olathe

FILE — Olathe police stated the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.
FILE — Olathe police stated the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 28-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car Friday evening.

The Olathe Police Department stated officers were made aware of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian about 8:20 p.m. in the area of East Kansas City Road and N. Central Street.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead from her injuries.

ALSO READ: Olathe man taken to hospital after kitchen fire, home suffered significant damage

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody
Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody
FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room
It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City

Latest News

Heat indices should range mainly between 103° and 108°
FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for 6-day stretch of excessive heat warnings
Referee shortage remains a crisis in Kansas
Schools slowly recovering from referee shortage remain in crisis mode
A Topeka teen with a rare neuro-muscular disease is reliving his experience after getting the...
Topeka teen gets to meet Jack Black
Referee shortage remains a crisis in Kansas
Referee shortage a 'crisis' as high school season approaches