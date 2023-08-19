Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It wasn’t just a dream. Ahead of a show at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, a music star graced a Westport hair salon to get prepped.

“To say some incredible people have graced the presence of our space since we opened in 1975 would be an understatement,” Hair Salon KC said in an Instagram post Friday night. “BUT STEVIE FREAKING NICKS spent three hours after hours with us last night getting her hair done by her stylist of almost 30 years.”

Nicks and Billy Joel are performing at Arrowhead on Saturday night in a show that is scheduled to go from 5:30 until 11:30 p.m.

In the Instagram post, the salon said Nicks asked if employees had anything they wanted her to sign, which led to a sign coming off the wall.

Nicks told the workers that 1975 -- the year the salon opened -- was a special year for her as well. It’s the year she joined Fleetwood Mac.

“She was lovely, her team was lovely, and we are still reeling,” the post went on to say.

Nicks and her crew provided employees at the salon tickets to the Saturday show in Kansas City.

“Your salon is beautiful and your hospitality beyond!” Nicks’ makeup artist Eilynn Chapman responded the post’s comment section. “Wishing you all success!”

