Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting at Dollar General

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An attempted robbery at a Kansas City convenience store led to a shooting Friday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a shooting at a Dollar General in the 5100 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff led to minor injuries for an individual. The shooting resulted in injuries to the victim’s hand, according to KCPD.

The shooting took place at 8:30 p.m. according to KCPD.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.