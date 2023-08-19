Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Friday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that just before 3:40 p.m., officers learned of a shooting in the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police reported the shooting victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a fire station via a personal vehicle, and from there he was driven to the hospital.

The shooting suspects had left the scene before officers arrived, according to KCPD.

