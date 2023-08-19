Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a shooting.
The Kansas City Police Department stated that just before 3:40 p.m., officers learned of a shooting in the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue.
Police reported the shooting victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a fire station via a personal vehicle, and from there he was driven to the hospital.
The shooting suspects had left the scene before officers arrived, according to KCPD.
ALSO READ: Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting at Dollar General
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.