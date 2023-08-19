Olathe man taken to hospital after kitchen fire, home suffered significant damage

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A kitchen fire happened near north Nelson road and east Nelson circle in Olathe. A man was taken to a hospital but according to the Olathe Fire Department Twitter page, the home sustained significant damage.

First responders and firefighters got the call around 4:45 p.m. Olathe PD and Johnson County Medical Act were also on the scene.

A man was transported in stable condition to an area hospital after a kitchen #fire near N Nelson Rd & E Nelson Cir in #Olathe. The call came in around 4:45 pm. Damage to the home is significant. @OlathePolice and @JoCoMedAct assisted at the scene. @fox4kc @KCTV5 @kmbc @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/jRn18sKUrY — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) August 18, 2023

Firefighters say that most home fires happen in the kitchen. They advise that when cooking to keep an eye on food. If a grease fire breaks out, put a lid on top.

OFD says the man was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also say to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heat sources like a stove.

