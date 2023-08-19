Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olathe man taken to hospital after kitchen fire, home suffered significant damage

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A kitchen fire happened near north Nelson road and east Nelson circle in Olathe. A man was taken to a hospital but according to the Olathe Fire Department Twitter page, the home sustained significant damage.

First responders and firefighters got the call around 4:45 p.m. Olathe PD and Johnson County Medical Act were also on the scene.

Firefighters say that most home fires happen in the kitchen. They advise that when cooking to keep an eye on food. If a grease fire breaks out, put a lid on top.

OFD says the man was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also say to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heat sources like a stove.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday
Rapper A$AP Rocky on the set of his new music video "RIOT" in the city's West Bottoms.
A$AP Rocky makes directorial debut in Kansas City
Q39 battles kitchen fire in OP location
Q39 Bar-B-Q catches fire at Overland Park location
Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries and closes portion of Highway 169 near NW Barry Road
File: Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody
Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody

Latest News

1 year later, family & friends gather to remember their loved one, Mausheya Jackson, killed by...
Family remembers Mausheya Jackson, 1 year later, killed by gunfire & wants answers
1 year later, family & friends gather to remember their loved one, Mausheya Jackson, killed by...
Vigil for Mausheya, celebration of life 1 year later
Handling the heat
Emergency officials encouraging residents to prepare for heat wave
Handling the heat
Emergency officials encouraging residents to prepare for heat wave