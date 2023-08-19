Lake Ozark man charged as one of several suspects who heavily assaulted a person near a bar

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lake Ozark has been charged for heavily assaulting a person near a bar in Sunrise Beach earlier this month.

According to online court records, 25-year-old Aaron Gonzalez is charged with first-degree assault.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on August 7, deputies found the victim sitting on the curb outside Lake House 13 with cuts on the back of the head, eyes swollen shut, dried blood around the nose and lip, and an imprint of a shoe on the left side of their face.

According to a probable cause statement, authorities found security footage of the incident. It showed the victim and some friends walking to the front door of the building when they were approached by nine suspects from behind. The friends walked into the building, leaving the victim outside with the suspects.

The video then shows Gonzalez hitting the victim in the side of the face and then wrapping both arms around the victim, taking them to the ground. Once on the ground, another suspect stomps on the victim’s head, causing the victim to lose consciousness and get knocked out.

According to the PC statement, Gonzalez walks back up and hits the victim repeatedly on both sides of the head with a closed fist until another suspect pulls Gonzalez away.

Police say five of the nine suspects assaulted the victim by kicking, stomping, punching, and slapping the victim while unconscious. The suspects then left the scene, and the friends come out of the building to wake the victim.

One week later, on August 14, authorities find and arrest Gonzalez at a movie theater in Lake Ozark. After being read his rights, Gonzalez asked for an attorney.

Authorities say while they were searching for Gonzalez, his friends informed investigating officers that Gonzalez and the other suspects were under the impression that the victim was killed or in a coma.

The victim did survive and was taken to the hospital.

Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court on August 21 for a bond appearance hearing.

