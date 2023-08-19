Aging & Style
KC Current set attendance record, beat OL Reign 1-0

FILE: Kansas City's Cece Kizer (5) handles the ball during an NWSL soccer match, Saturday,...
FILE: Kansas City's Cece Kizer (5) handles the ball during an NWSL soccer match, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Cary, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The soccer capital of America set a new bar Friday night.

On Friday night, the Kansas City Current set a new attendance record at Children’s Mercy Park.

According to the Current, 13,455 fans made their way to see the club defeat the OL Reign, 1-0.

Current forward Cece Kizer scored a goal in the 61st minute.

Goalkeeper AD Franch made a crucial save on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to preserve the victory.

Midfielder Debinha made her first appearance after returning from a FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance with the Brazilian national team.

