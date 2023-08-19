KC Current set attendance record, beat OL Reign 1-0
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The soccer capital of America set a new bar Friday night.
On Friday night, the Kansas City Current set a new attendance record at Children’s Mercy Park.
According to the Current, 13,455 fans made their way to see the club defeat the OL Reign, 1-0.
Current forward Cece Kizer scored a goal in the 61st minute.
Goalkeeper AD Franch made a crucial save on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to preserve the victory.
Midfielder Debinha made her first appearance after returning from a FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance with the Brazilian national team.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.