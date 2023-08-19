KC Current set attendance record, beat OL Reign 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The soccer capital of America set a new bar Friday night.

On Friday night, the Kansas City Current set a new attendance record at Children’s Mercy Park.

According to the Current, 13,455 fans made their way to see the club defeat the OL Reign, 1-0.

LARGEST CROWD IN KC HISTORY 🙌



Thank you to all 1️⃣3️⃣,4️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ of you for the most electric atmosphere ⚡️#KCBABY pic.twitter.com/Oe96RbAlDh — KC Current (@thekccurrent) August 19, 2023

Current forward Cece Kizer scored a goal in the 61st minute.

Goalkeeper AD Franch made a crucial save on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to preserve the victory.

Midfielder Debinha made her first appearance after returning from a FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance with the Brazilian national team.

