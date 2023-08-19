FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for 6-day stretch of excessive heat warnings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level ridge of warm air accompanied by high pressure, has now settled in across the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley.

We have been discussing this major heat event for days now well in advance so you can plan and prepare you and your family for this extreme heat. Temperatures this morning will mainly hover around the 70s with mostly clear skies and will continue with those clear conditions this afternoon. Still, the heat will continue to rise as we usher in a southerly flow ranging between 10 mph and 15 mph.

Occasional gusts at 20 mph will also be coming into the afternoon as temperatures rise within the upper 90s and lower triple digits. There is a little bit of moisture along with the southerly flow which will aid in heat index values. Heat indices should range mainly between 103° and 108°, but overall local areas are not out of the wheelhouse of 110+ degrees for the feel-like temperature.

Outdoor activities should involve many breaks in shaded areas or within AC. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated will be very important. During these types of conditions, the body can easily move into a heat exhaustion or heatstroke scenario, even doing minor strenuous activities like powerwalking in the neighborhood or light gardening. Unfortunately, rain chances in heavy cloud cover our unlikely today and throughout the weekend. Clear into most of next week.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect starting at 12 p.m. this afternoon and will continue clear through Thursday night of next week. The same types of conditions we’re dealing with today, are expected right through the weekend and into most of next week.

Please make sure the kids are ready for this as they head off to school. It may be best to pick them up from school rather than have them ride their bicycles or walk home during the afternoon due to this extreme heat. Busing may also be a concern since many buses don’t have air conditioning.

Finally, by Friday of next week, I am seeing signs of a weak front that may bring a small opportunity for showers and cloud cover. This will usher in a trend that will start cooling off the region. By next weekend afternoon temperatures should move back to seasonable for August which is within the middle and upper 80s.

