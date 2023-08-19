FORECAST: Dangerous heat for many days ahead, Weather Alerts in place now until Thursday

With the high heat and humidity, feels-like temperatures each day could reach the 110-115 degree plus range. No great rain chances.This pattern does not break down until Saturday of next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the entire KCTV 5 viewing area, and will remain in effect through Thursday evening now. We are worried about this heat becoming dangerous, feeling as hot as 115 degrees (or greater) each of those days thanks to highs in the upper 90s/lower 100s and high humidity in place. The nights do not even offer much relief as we will only see lows drop to the mid to upper 70s. With the high humidity, we cannot completely rule out a random shower or two during the peak heating of the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry for the entire next week with plenty of strong sunshine. We do not expect to break into record heat at MCI, but temperatures could come close. A reminder to avoid extensive time outside from 12-6 PM, and if you do plan to venture out, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing items to help repel the sun. This pattern looks to finally break down, but not until a week from now. Next Saturday, 80s could return, but this intense heat is the name of the game for now.

