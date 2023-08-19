Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters were called to a family’s home in Arizona to help remove nearly a dozen snakes.

The Golden Ranch Fire Department reports crews responded to a home on Saturday in the Oro Valley, north of Tucson, regarding multiple snakes being found at the property.

Fire crews said they removed the family of snakes that included an adult rattlesnake and nine baby rattlesnakes.

Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.(Golder Ranch Fire District)

The snakes were found next to the family’s house in a brick area.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’ Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room
It appears $356,270 is a magical number in Jackson County. That’s the dollar amount assessed to...
$356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.
File: Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody
Man dead after ‘prowler’ call, 1 in custody
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting at Dollar General

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
WWII veteran Glen Scott from Raytown celebrated his 105th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Family, friends help WWII veteran Glen Scott celebrate 105th birthday