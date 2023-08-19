Family remembers Mausheya Jackson, 1 year later, killed by gunfire & wants answers

By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Muasheya Jackson, 28, was killed in a double shooting in August of 2022, near 50th and Olive street.

One year later, the family gathered to hold a candlelight vigil and remember their loved one. Family and friends gathered as well those who didn’t even know Jackson but wanted to support anyway.

On August 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. KCPD responded to the area of the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue. Police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired.

As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds, one of them Muasheya Jackson.

Jackson’s case remains unsolved and the family says they want answer’s.

Previous Coverage: ‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car

“Its been a year since her murder and we just want more tips. Anything that anybody knows, just tell us.” Jackson aunt and organizer of the candlelight vigil, Kisha Robinson said.

Jackson had three young children and as Robinson put it, it has been a horrible year for the family.

Its been a nightmare for our whole family and her children, she had three children.

Kisha Robinson, aunt of Mausheya Jackson

Anyone who can provide details relevant to the crime has been asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Kansas City Police Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.

