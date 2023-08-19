Aging & Style
Family, friends help WWII veteran Glen Scott celebrate 105th birthday

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Glen Scott has seen a lot in his lifetime. And deservedly so, a lot of people celebrated him for reaching a milestone.

Scott, a WWII veteran who served in the Army Air Corps, turned 105 years old this week.

His senior living facility threw him quite the part to help commemorate the occasion.

Glen Scott’s son Eric told KCTV5 that his dad has always been a great model his entire life.

“I’d like to say that he’s lived all 105 years honorably,” Eric said. As long as I’ve known him he’s been the most honorable person and certainly has been a role model for all of his children.”

Happy birthday, Glen! And thank you for your service!

Garmin KC Air Show: What you need to know before you go

